Atiq Ahmed Killing: All 3 shooters shifted to high-security cell in Prayagraj jail

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 : Three shooters who gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on the night of April 15, have been shifted from the barracks to the high-security cell of Naini (Prayagraj) Central Jail on Monday.

"All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell," official sources said.

"The slain gangster Atiq Ahmed allegedly had a good network in the jail, and this prompted authorities to shift the trio to a high-security cell rather as they believed that keeping them with other prisoners could have been risky," sources pointed out.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Sunday.

On Sunday, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

