Atishi alleges EC raid at Punjab CM’s Delhi home, poll panel calls it plaint follow-up

New Delhi, Jan 30 Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday added to the high drama in the poll-bound city by alleging an Election Commission raid at the Delhi house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann while the poll panel said they landed close to the premises while attending to a complaint over the alleged distribution of money.

Raising doubts about the impartiality of EC officials, CM Atishi wrote on X, “Delhi Police has reached to raid @BhagwantMann ji's house in Delhi. BJP people are distributing money, shoes, and sheets in broad daylight - that is not visible. Instead, they go to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! People of Delhi will give their answer on the 5th!”

Mann, while talking to media persons, slammed the harassment at the hands of poll panel officials and police.

The EC confirmed reaching Kapurthala House – the Punjab CM’s official residence in Delhi – after their flying squad received a complaint.

There was a complaint on the C-Vigil app alleging the distribution of money and the flying squad had rushed to the spot to verify and dispose it of within the mandated 100 minutes, said an EC official.

The Kapurthala House ruckus followed Delhi Police filing a case after a vehicle labelled ‘Punjab government’ was intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets.

The AAP also released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt and utterly bogus".

The Punjab government said the car had a fake registration plate and was different from the registered model.

Delhi Police said the vehicle was found parked outside Punjab Bhawan on Copernicus Marg in the national capital. When searched, the cops said they found cash amounting to Rs 8 lakh, liquor bottles with Punjab stamps, and AAP pamphlets inside the car.

As per the model code of conduct in force in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, people are barred from carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash. A case has been registered at the Tilak Marg police station.

