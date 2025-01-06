'Atishi Changed Her Father': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's Comment on Delhi CM Sparks Row After Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency sparked controversy on Sunday by making a personal remark about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. While addressing a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri claimed, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

He continued, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress, but Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party."

According to a report of India Today, "Atishi Marlena's parents submitted a mercy petition against the death sentence of Afzal Guru, the terrorist responsible for the deaths of many of our brave soldiers. I want to ask the people of Delhi whether they want to support those who sought a pardon for Guru's death sentence," the BJP leader added.

Watch:

बीजेपी के नेताओं ने बेशर्मी की सारी हदें पार कर दी। बीजेपी के नेता दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी जी को गंदी-गंदी गालियाँ दे रहे हैं।



एक महिला मुख्यमंत्री का अपमान दिल्ली की जनता सहन नहीं करेगी। दिल्ली की सभी महिलाएँ इसका बदला लेंगी। pic.twitter.com/MlajIFzU4J — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2025

In response to the personal attack on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed strong disapproval on X, stating that BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness.

BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this, Kejriwal said in a post X.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Bidhuri, a former BJP MP, stirred another controversy by making an inappropriate comment about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He claimed that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency like Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks." The remark quickly attracted widespread criticism, drawing negative attention to his party.