Atishi conducts surprise inspection at Delhi MCD school

New Delhi, Dec 2 Education Minister Atishi on Saturday conducted an surprise inspection at the MCD School in Delhi's Munirka village, revealing alarming discrepancies in teacher attendance and the deplorable facilities at the school.

During inspection, out of 19 teachers, only 10 were present, leaving students to attend classes without proper instruction.

Upon checking the attendance register, the Education Minister found that out of 19 teachers, nine were absent. “As a result, the children were compelled to sit empty-handed in the classroom. Several teachers had been absent for a long time, and the attendance of students in the school was also quite low,” said a government official.

The Education Minister directed officials to take immediate action on teacher absenteeism.

"Quality education and a conducive learning environment for all children in Delhi are top priorities for Arvind Kejriwal and zero tolerance for negligence," said Atishi, during the inspection.

"Just because students coming to MCD schools come from poor families, it doesn't mean they should be compelled to study in deteriorated conditions," Atishi said.

She also gave an ultimatum to the school in-charge, demanding the resolution of all issues within a week, with a strict warning of further action in case of laxity.

“A follow-up inspection will take place after a week, and if problems persist, the principal will have to face stern actions,” said Atishi.

