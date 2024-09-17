Atishi Replaces Arvind Kejriwal as New Delhi CM, Elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that within 48 hours he will be stepping down from the post of Delhi CM and will resume when the public elects him. Following this decision, the new CM of Delhi has been announced. The Water Minister of Delhi Atishi Marlena will be new CM.

The Legislature Party made this decision during their meeting. Prior to this, a PAC meeting was held at the CM's residence in Delhi on Monday, September 16, attended by prominent Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, and Atishi. They discussed potential candidates, which were then presented at the Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday, September 17, leading to this decision.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposes the name of Delhi Minister Atishi as the new Chief Minister. She has been elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party: AAP Sources pic.twitter.com/65VPmPpA39 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday, expressing confidence that if the people of Delhi view him as honest, they will grant him a majority again in the upcoming assembly elections, allowing him to return to the Chief Minister's position.

Regarding the new Chief Minister, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that it doesn't matter who occupies the CM's chair, as the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasized that Kejriwal will not reclaim the position until the public desires it. One of the AAP leaders will assume the role until elections are held.

While Kejriwal's resignation aims to garner public sympathy, the BJP has formulated a counter-strategy. They plan to take to the streets of Delhi, using the issue of corruption as a focal point against Kejriwal's move.