Atishi Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Over Citywide Power Outages Amid Scorching Heat (Watch Video)

Former CM of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after parts of the city reported power outages. She accused the Delhi CM of ignoring the issue. " Yesterday, the temperature in Delhi was 40 degrees Celsius. Even at night, it was around 30 degrees Celsius. If the electricity goes out in 30-degree weather, imagine how difficult it would be," Atishi said in a post on X. "Many parts of Delhi had long power cuts last night. However, the Delhi CM claims that there are no power cuts, as people are voluntarily turning off their own lights and having candlelight dinners, and there is no power outage. I request Rekha Gupta--please don't make fun of the people of Delhi."

Atishi further stated that the CM "cannot simply brush aside real complaints raised by residents. Just look at social media. Every morning, my WhatsApp inbox is full of messages from people complaining about power cuts," she added. The AAP leader claimed that on Monday, power cuts were witnessed in several areas of the capital, including Sangam Vihar, Kamla Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Sonia Vihar, Bhogal and Kotla Mubarakpur.

कल दिल्ली में तापमान 40 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। इस तपती गर्मी में भी रात के समय कई इलाकों में घंटों बिजली गुल रही।

⁰लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री @gupta_rekha जी कहती हैं—दिल्ली में कोई पावरकट नहीं लग रहे, लोग तो खुद मोमबत्ती जलाकर, कैंडल लाइट डिनर कर रहे हैं।

⁰रेखा गुप्ता जी: आप दिल्ली की… pic.twitter.com/wghlrED52M — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 22, 2025

Earlier this month, on April 10, amid increasing heat in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the state government for "damaging" Delhi's electricity system. "In the last ten years, we have worked hard to fix Delhi's electricity system. It is said that it takes years to fix anything, but it can be damaged in just two days," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, posted on X.

His remarks came as Delhi's demand for electricity rose to 5,462 megawatts, which "led to power cuts" in many areas of the national capital for hours. Kejriwal stated that there was no power outage during the AAP government's tenure last year, despite demand reaching 8,500 MW.