Atishi Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, Replaces Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI (Sept. 21) — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was sworn in as the 8th Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday at Raj Niwas. She succeeds Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the position earlier this week after being released on bail in the liquor policy case.

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi pic.twitter.com/R1iomGAaS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was sworn in as the 8th Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday at Raj Niwas. She succeeds Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the position earlier this week after being released on bail in the liquor policy case.

दिल्ली में नई सरकार गठन का शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम। LIVE https://t.co/5gAM9aOJDD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 21, 2024

Atishi held 13 portfolios, including finance, revenue, public works department, power, and education. Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on September 13, after spending more than five months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case.

Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on September 13 after spending more than five months behind bars related to the excise policy case. On September 17, he announced his resignation in a surprise move, stating he would return only after receiving a "certificate of honesty" from the electorate in the upcoming assembly polls.