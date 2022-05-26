ATMA 2022 admit card released, check how to download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA admit card. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of ATMA at www.atmaaims.com. The exam is going to be held on May 29.

The exam will be computer-based and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. And the results will be announced on June 3. Candidates can get their ATMA 2022 through PIB and password.

Know how to download the admit card