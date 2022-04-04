ATS to probe Gorakhnath temple incident

Lucknow, April 4 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will probe the incident of an attack on police constables at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

A team of ATS personnel has reached Gorakhpur.

It may be recalled that on Sunday night, a man forcibly tried to enter the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Armed with a sharp-edged weapon, he attacked two constables who tried to stop him. He was raising slogans 'Allahu Akbar' during the incident.

The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation here.

According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises after raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'.

Additional DG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said, "Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police."

The ADG said that the terror angle in the incident was also being probed.

The accused, who was also injured in the attack, was held by the constables, he said. The injured constables have been identified as Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan.

