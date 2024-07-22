‘Attack on Basic Rights of Worker’: Karnataka IT Union Slams 14-Hour Workday Proposal

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union (KITU) has raised concerns regarding the Karnataka government's proposal for a 14-hour work day, labeling it an ‘attack on basic rights of a worker.’ The union argued that this proposal would result in massive unemployment and that increasing workers' hours would reduce the number of shifts in organizations.

In a statement, the KITU said, "The new proposal is nothing but an attack on the fundamental rights of a worker, and it will take away his/her personal time. The Karnataka government, in its hunger to please its corporate bosses, completely neglects the most fundamental right of any individual, the right to live."

Union members met with Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad to discuss the issue. However, Lad clarified that the idea to extend working hours originated from corporate heads and assured that another round of discussions would be held on the matter.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, "It is not the Karnataka government's proposal to increase the number of working hours. The heads of corporate companies and top IT firms approached us to amend the existing labour laws. Since this has sparked widespread debate, the corporate heads and employees must discuss it internally, and the government will act in the interests of the people," said Santosh Lad to reporters on Monday.