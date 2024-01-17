Attack on ED officials: Mastermind sending voice messages, Calcutta HC informed

Kolkata, Jan 17 The central investigating agency counsels on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was sending voice messages.

The agency counsels argued at the Calcutta High that even after 12 days after the attack on ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the state police have not been able to arrest the accused mastermind and absconding Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, despite the latter sending voice message from underground.

The CBI counsel drew the reference of Osama Bin Laden while informing the single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta about the voice- message of the accused.

The state government counsel during the final submission at the court appraised Justice Sengupta’s bench about adhering to his order on Tuesday on the installation of CCTV cameras in front of the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan as well as in the adjacent areas.

A total of 10 CCTV cameras have been installed both in front of the residence as well as in the adjacent market area, the state government counsel informed the court.

After the end of the final submission in the first half on Wednesday, Justice Sengupta directed both CBI and the state police to each submit the name of an official in the superintendent rank by 2 p.m. on Wednesday who might be deemed to carry out the investigation in the attack on ED and CAPF personnel.

The matter will come up for hearing again and the final verdict in the matter will be delivered after that.

In the last voice message of Sheikh Shahjahan that surfaced he was heard advising his followers in the Sandeshkhali area not to be scared of central agencies. In the message, he also assured his followers of returning soon.

