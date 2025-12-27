'Attacks on Hindus in B'desh unacceptable': Ajmer Dargah successor Chishty says PM Modi's honours in Muslim nations reflect India's ethos of coexistence

Jaipur, Dec 27 Condemning the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh as "unacceptable", successor to the Ajmer Dargah Chief Syed Naseruddin Chishty on Saturday said that attacks on innocents on the basis of religion go against the fundamental teachings of Islam, which emphasise peace, humanity and justice.

Referring to India's growing global standing, Chishty said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured with top civilian awards in several Muslim countries reflects international recognition of India's values of coexistence and mutual respect, and should be seen as a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Chishty said that such honours are not merely personal achievements of the Prime Minister but a matter of pride for the entire nation. "Whenever the Prime Minister is honoured abroad, it symbolises respect for the whole country," he said.

Describing the reports of violence emerging from Bangladesh as deeply disturbing, Chishty said that killing innocents and targeting any community can never be justified under any circumstances.

Appealing to the Bangladesh government, he said that if Islam is the guiding principle of the country, then its leadership must be reflected not only in words but also in actions.

"Islam teaches humanity, peace and justice. Targeting any minority community for any reason is completely wrong. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of every citizen, irrespective of religion or community," Chishty said.

He further stated that Bangladesh was being deliberately used against India as part of a larger conspiracy, warning that such developments could prove dangerous for peace and brotherhood across the entire region.

In such circumstances, he said, the Bangladesh government needed to take firm control of the situation and prevent violence from escalating so that peace, justice and humanity could be upheld.

Chishty said that India is a country rooted in religious and cultural values, where people of all faiths have lived together in harmony for centuries.

He said that religious events in India promote culture, civilisation and social cohesion, and that such gatherings play an important role in uniting society, increasing mutual interaction and fostering respect for different traditions.

"This Ganga-Jamuni culture has always been India’s identity and continues to strengthen social harmony," he said.

Chishty added that it was encouraging to see India continuously progressing and gaining global recognition as a strong and respected nation.

"This reflects India's commitment to mutual brotherhood and respect for all religions, which is why the world looks at India with admiration," he said.

