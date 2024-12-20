Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Techie's Mother Moves Supreme Court for 4-Year-Old Grandson's Custody

In the latest development of the Bengaluru AI engineer Atul Subhash suicide case, the deceased techie's mother has approached the Supreme Court for justice, seeking custody of her 4-year-old grandson. The Supreme Court has intervened by issuing a notice to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka regarding the habeas corpus petition and has requested their responses.

Atul's mother has filed the habeas corpus petition seeking custody of her grandson, claiming that no one knows where the child is currently. The petition states that after questioning Atul's wife, Nikita, the custody of the innocent child should be handed over to the grandparents.

Nikita told the police that her son is studying at a boarding school in Faridabad and is in the custody of her uncle, Sushil Singhania. However, Sushil has denied any knowledge of the child's custody or his whereabouts.

Currently, Atul’s wife, her brother, and her mother are in police custody. The petition requests that after questioning them, the custody of the child be granted to the grandparents. Given that this case involves the three states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka, the Supreme Court has been asked to intervene and locate the child. The court has been requested to recover the child and bring him before the court.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotishwar Singh heard the case and issued notices to the three states. The next hearing will take place in January 2025.

The key question now is: who is taking care of Atul and Nikita's four-year-old son? As of now, no one knows where the child is or who is looking after him. It is believed that Nikita may have left or hidden the child before her arrest.

Before his death, Atul expressed in his 23-page suicide note and his final video (lasting 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 46 seconds) that after his death, his son’s upbringing should be entrusted to his parents. Atul's father has also stated that he is unaware of his grandson's whereabouts and has demanded that, as per his son’s wishes, the child be handed over to him for his care.