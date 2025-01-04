Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Nikita Singhania and Her Family Granted Bail by Bengaluru's City Civil Court

Atul Subhas, an AI engineer from Bengaluru, tragically died by suicide, leaving a lengthy video documenting the mental harassment he allegedly endured from his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. Following his death, police arrested Nikita and her family members at various locations. They sought bail from Bengaluru's City Civil Court.

The accused had previously asked the Karnataka High Court to expedite their bail petition, prompting the High Court to instruct the session court to address the matter today.

Nikita Singhania was arrested on December 14 in Gurugram, while her mother and brother Anurag were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly abetting Atul Subhash's suicide. They were brought to Bengaluru and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after appearing in court.