Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Protest at Accenture Demanding to Terminate Bengaluru Techie's Wife Nikita Singhania (Watch Video)

A large group of people gathered outside the Accenture office on Thursday evening, December 12, demanding justice for deceased Atul Subhash, a techie who tragically took his own life on December 9, 2024. The protestors are calling for the immediate removal of Nikita Singhania, Atul's estranged wife, from the company's payroll, citing her alleged role in a series of legal battles that led to the suicide of Bengaluru techie.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old AI engineer, left behind a 24-page suicide note and over one hour video accusing Nikita and in-laws of harassment related to a contentious divorce settlement. The note detailed the psychological and financial pressure he faced due to multiple legal cases filed against him by Nikita, which he claimed were fabricated. Protestors argue that these false allegations have not only caused Atul significant emotional turmoil but have also highlighted systemic failures within the legal framework that often presume guilt before innocence in matrimonial disputes.

Protest at Accenture

A protest for justice for Atul is underway outside Accenture, demanding the removal of his Nikita Singhania.



A protest for justice for Atul is underway outside Accenture, demanding the removal of his Nikita Singhania.

The protestors demand the termination of Nikita from reputable organisations like Accenture. In light of the mounting public outcry, Accenture has reportedly locked its profile on X (formerly Twitter) to limit access amid increasing demands for Nikita's dismissal. Social media has been flooded with calls for accountability, with many users expressing outrage over the situation and demanding that the company take immediate action.

Police registered an FIR against Nikita Singhania and her family members under various sections related to the abetment of suicide, and an investigation into the case is ongoing.