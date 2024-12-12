Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Deceased Atul Subhash's In-Laws Flee On Bike; Videos Surface

Fleeing videos of AI engineer Atul Subhash's in-laws have surfaced on social media in which accused wife Nikita’s mother and brother of sneaking out of the house. Bengaluru techie, who originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh, had died by suicide due to alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws.

Videos show the accused wife Nikita's mother and her brother in a sweater fled on a bike shortly afterwards. In a viral clip, Nikita's mother can be seen joining hands in front of a man who appears to be a journalist who is recording her on her mobile. After locking her house door, both mother and son drove on the bike.

Free Press Journal identified Nikita’s brother as Anurag Singhania and her mother as Nisha Singhania. They escaped from their house near Khoya Mandi in the Kotwali area.

AI engineer Atul Subhash took an extreme step in his Bengaluru home on December 9, as he was allegedly harassed by his wife and in-laws over legal actions. Before taking his own life, he wrote a 24-page suicide note. He also recorded over an hour of video in which he blamed the system for dealing with more than nine false cases. An FIR was registered against four individuals in connection with the suicide of Atul at the Marathahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Brother of Atul Subhash Bikash Kumar said, "The suicide note that my brother has written - the very first line he has written is - Justice is Due. We want justice at any cost..."

"Our judicial system is so weak... my son has told everything. He was tortured a lot, and we were not aware he was so sad..." said his father.