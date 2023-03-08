Australia PM Anthony Albanese arrives in India, visits Sabarmati Ashram

Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday, a first since becoming Prime Minister of Australia. Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday evening and went straight to the Sabarmati Ashram to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

A true privilege to pay homage to Gandhi's legacy at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/1yglPVq6LA — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

While taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A true privilege to pay homage to Gandhi's legacy at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad."

An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations. pic.twitter.com/tpXymR1qY4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

The prime minister was given a warm welcome upon his arrival. "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations," he wrote in a separate tweet.

He arrived in India today along with a delegation of ministers and business leaders.

The first India-Australia Annual Summit will take place during Albanese's four-day visit to India. At the annual summit, leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ANI reported.

The summit also lays the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.