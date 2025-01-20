Authorities seal water spring in J&K’s Rajouri after 17th villager dies

Jammu, Jan 20 Authorities on Monday said they have sealed a water spring in Budhal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the 17th victim succumbed to the mysterious disease.

Yasmeen Kousar, the 6th child of Mohammad Aslam of Budhal village, died on Sunday in the SMGS hospital in Jammu city.

Earlier, Yasmeen’s five siblings were killed by the mysterious disease about which the doctors and the administration seem to be clueless even after more than a month.

On December 8 last year, this mysterious disease claimed its first victim in Budhal village. All 17 victims of this disease in Budhal village of Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri belong to just three families.

Samples tested at premier laboratories inside and outside the union territory have returned negative results for any viral or bacterial infection although the presence of some toxins has been confirmed in the analysed samples.

Officials said that authorities have sealed a spring in the affected area after its water tested positive for some pesticides and insecticides.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kotranka subdivision) ordered the spring to be sealed and a round-the-clock deployment of two to three security personnel at the water source in Budhal village to ensure that nobody uses water from this source.

"Whereas, the samples of water taken from the spring ('bawli') of village Badhaal have been tested positive for some pesticides or insecticides. The said 'bawli' has been blocked by PHE (public health engineering department), Jal Shakti division, Rajouri, and sealed by the magistrate concerned,” the Additional Deputy Commissioner said in the order.

“There is an apprehension that the tribal population of the village may collect the flowing water of this spring stealthily. Therefore, tehsildar, Khawas, shall ensure that no villager must use the water from this spring in any case,” the order said.

The SHO Kandi has been directed to depute two to three security personnel round-the-clock at the ‘Bawli’ spring to prevent the use of its water. “The matter is most urgent in the interest of public health and safety,” he said.

Seventeen people from three families related to each other have died under mysterious circumstances in the village since December 7. The dead include 13 children aged between three and 15.

An inter-ministerial team constituted on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Budhal on Sunday to investigate the cause of the disaster while police have filed an SIT to probe any criminal angle.

