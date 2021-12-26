Auto industry expects smooth ride, but Omicron could be a speed breaker

New Delhi/Mumbai, Dec 26 India's automobile industry expects continuation of healthy demand along with easing of semiconductor supply issues during the upcoming year.

However, speed breakers such as third Covid wave triggered via spread of Omicron variant in India as well as rising commodity prices might deccelerate the industry's recovery.

"Auto industry is hopeful that the new variant of Omicron of Covid-19 will not play a major spoil sport. We are hopeful that once the semiconductor crisis eases out, the industry can continue to witness strong demand and do better in 2022," said Rajesh Menon, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers

