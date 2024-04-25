Avian Flu Outbreak in Ranchi: Jharkhand On Alert After State Run Poultry Farm Culls 2,196 Birds

The Jharkhand government issued an alert following the detection of bird flu cases at a state-run poultry farm in Ranchi, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. A total of 2,196 birds, including 1,745 chickens, were culled at the Regional Poultry Farm in Hotwar, with 1,697 eggs also being destroyed. Remaining poultry at the farm will be culled in the coming days and disposed of using appropriate methods, as per a government order outlining Standard Operating Procedures.

Officials have been instructed to conduct surveys within a 1-kilometer radius of the outbreak site to identify infections and initiate culling. Additionally, they are tasked with mapping a 10-kilometer surveillance zone. A ban on buying and selling poultry is in effect until further notice. District administration teams are conducting door-to-door surveys within the affected area to identify bird and egg stocks, which will be handed over for culling.

The state Animal Husbandry Department is urging people to report any sightings of dead birds. The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has advised the state to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.