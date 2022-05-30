Aviation scam: Delhi court allows accused Yasmin Kapoor to travel abroad

New Delhi, May 30 A Delhi court has allowed corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor, an accused in a money-laundering case linked to an aviation scandal, to visit Europe from June 10 to June 28.

The case pertains to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and allegedly caused loss to Air India, the then state-owned carrier which is privately owned by Tata Sons now.

As per a court order accessed by , Kapoor said that she intends to travel to France, Italy, the United Kingdom, for 18 days for business purposes as she has various meetings scheduled with clients and sought the court's permission.

A Lookout Circular

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor