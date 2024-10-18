Awadhesh Prasad dismisses allegations of ex-BJP MLA over petition withdrawal

Lucknow, Oct 18 Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Friday refuted allegations of former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath after he (Gorakhnath) accused the SP leader of trying to stop him from withdrawing the election petition so that bypolls could not be held in Milkipur Assembly constituency.

On Tuesday, the former BJP MLA said that he has decided to withdraw his petition in the high court against SP MP so that polls could be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur Assembly constituency.

Talking to IANS, Awadhesh Prasad said,” Whatever he is saying is completely false and far from the truth. Now, I am not an MLA. I resigned on June 12 and it was accepted by the Speaker on June 13. From that time, the seat was vacated. I have also not filed this writ petition. It was filed by a former BJP MLA who believes that he will get a ticket from the party.”

He further claimed that the BJP is in fear after losing its seat in Faizabad.

“We won the seat by the grace of God and the people of Faizabad. Everyone’s eyes were on this seat. BJP tried hard to win from this seat. They made a strategy to win the polls and the BJP MPs and MLAs all went there in Pran Pratishtha which was done on January 22 before the polls. However, the leaders of the SP and INDIA bloc worked very hard and made history. The BJP is completely scared. That’s why the election was postponed,” he added.

He further asserted that the coalition government of SP-Congress is to save B.R. Ambedkar’s constitution.

“This SP-Congress alliance is made to save B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution, it is for the interest of the nation and to save reservation,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced bypolls in 48 constituencies across 15 states, including nine seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Milkipur Assembly bypolls was not part of the list as Gorakhnath’s petition against the SP leader is still pending in the Allahabad High Court.

In his petition, Gorakhnath alleged that Prasad’s oath was incorrect while filing a nomination in the 2022 Milkipur Assembly bypolls. The SP leader won the bypolls that year and was then elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024, necessitating by-elections in Milkipur.

