Ayisha Potty hits back at CPI(M) ‘class traitor’ charge after joining Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 Three-time legislator Ayisha Potty has strongly countered the CPI(M)’s criticism branding her a “class traitor” following her decision to join the Congress, questioning what she called the party’s selective use of labels.

It was on Tuesday that Potty was officially given membership of the Congress party.

She asked whether the same term was applied to leaders such as P. Sarin and Shobhana George, who had earlier moved from the Congress to the CPI(M).

Responding to allegations of betrayal, Potty accused Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of failing to complete even the development projects she had initiated during her tenure.

She said several of the programmes she conceptualised were either stalled or left unfinished, despite her repeatedly raising the issue with the minister.

“When someone works sincerely and completes responsibilities entrusted by the party on three occasions, and is later told there is no space left, how else should that be described?” she asked.

Incidentally Potty is a three time legislator from Kottarakara starting from 2006 and in 2021 she was not given a renomination and in her place Balagopal was given the seat and he went on to become the Finance Minister.

She also stated that she was deliberately excluded from programmes she herself had launched, and that this marginalisation was now being described as ideological betrayal.

Potty said the CPI(M) should allow individuals the freedom to express grievances openly within the party.

The CPI(M), however, rejected her claims and accused her of being driven by political ambition.

Party General Secretary M.A. Baby said Potty had been given ample opportunities, pointing out that she had served as an MLA three times and as District Panchayat President.

“The claim that she was sidelined has no basis,” he said, adding that her decision to leave the party did not command respect.

He also stated that her exit would not have any significant impact on Kottarakkara or the broader electoral outcome in Kollam district.

Meanwhile, the Congress has moved swiftly to project Potty as a key asset in Kottarakkara.

Party leaders believe her popularity among women and various community organisations, combined with the Congress’ traditional vote base, could tilt the balance in a constituency the UDF has not won in nearly two decades.

