Ayodhya Election Results 2024: BJP Loses Faizabad to SP Candidate Awadhesh Prasad

BJP candidate from Faizabad, Lallu Singh lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad on Tuesday, June 4, by a margin of more than 31 thousand votes. Ayodhya comes under the Faizabad district, where the Ram Mandir is located. The city of Ayodhya is located in what was formerly known as Faizabad district.

Faizabad district was officially renamed Ayodhya in 2018. However, the Lok Sabha seat is still called Faizabad. More than five hours after counting started BJP's candidate Lallu Singh was trailing behind SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad. The lead margin was around 10,000 votes.

During the Lok Sabha polls campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that Awadhesh Prasad, you would win the Faizabad seat.

Well, @yadavakhilesh’s prediction for Ayodhya constituency seems to be coming true… pic.twitter.com/wKS0T0ZrWm — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 4, 2024

"You are going to become MP from Ayodhya," then said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is currently ahead on 36 seats. Dimple Yadav is massively leading with a margin of 1,40,966 votes against BJP candidate Jayveer Singh. Her Husband and party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, is leading with a margin of 84,463 votes against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.

On BJP's front which is ahead on 33 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ahead with a 1,32,205 vote margin against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai in Varanasi.