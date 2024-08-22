Ayodhya Gang-Rape Case: Accused Moid Khan’s Shopping Complex Bulldozed by Uttar Pradesh Government (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh government-led by Yogi Adityanath, demolished the shopping complex of accused and Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan shopping complex on Thursday, August 22, days after demolishing his bakery. According to the local administration, the structure was built illegally.

As per the information, the government authorities said that the shopping complex, owned and run by Khan, was built on the government land, therefore, one third of the land will be demolished. This illegal portion included the bank branch as well as other shops and establishments, which have been vacated following a notice. Tight security measures have been put in place outside the complex, as the bulldozer could arrive at any moment.

#WATCH | Ayodhya gang-rape incident | Police and administration carry out demolition drive at shopping complex owned by accused SP leader, for illegal construction. pic.twitter.com/r9TXr7Lidw — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Security has been increased for the Ayodhya gang rape victim, who has now bee shifted to home in Bhadarsa town along with her family after undergoing the medical termination of her pregnancy in KGMU, Lucknow.

The incident took place in the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where Moied Khan, a resident of the same area, allegedly raped a minor girl and made a video of the act. After making the video, Moeed blackmailed the girl and raped her multiple times. The case came to light when the minor girl became two months pregnant. After discovering the pregnancy, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police.