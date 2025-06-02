Ayodhya: Gold-Plated Shikhara Installed at Ram Mandir Ahead of Second Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (June 2, 2025): A gold-plated Shikhara has been installed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the temple’s second Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The shining dome, placed above the sanctum, has become a major attraction and has added new grandeur to the temple’s architecture. The golden dome, rising 161 feet above the sanctum, has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors. The Ram Mandir Trust has carefully designed every detail of the temple to reflect divine beauty.

The second Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for June 5 at the newly constructed Ram Darbar. According to the reports, The second Pran Pratishtha will take place from June 3 to June 5. The event will mark another historic milestone in the consecration of the temple. The celebrations began Monday with the Kalash Yatra, a procession carrying 108 urns of holy water from the Saryu River. Many women participated in the yatra, which entered the temple premises via Lata Chowk and several other landmarks.

According to the media reports, more than 14 idols of gods will be consecrated during the event. Pran Pratishtha rituals will be led by 101 Vedic scholars starting Tuesday. The first part of the ceremony involves the Prayashchit Puja, which is related to the construction of the idols. Pandit Jaiprakash and Acharya Amarnath will lead this ritual. Eleven Vedic scholars will perform the rituals across all temples.

The newly completed sections of the temple will reportedly be opened to devotees within a week of the June 5 ceremony. The first phase of the temple was completed last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22. Construction is ongoing in other parts of the temple complex.