Ayodhya: Gold Ramcharitmanas Gifted to Ram Temple Trust, Placed in Sanctum Sanctorum

Ayodhya: After the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a large number of donations are being made here. Former Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Narayan has gifted a gold Ramcharitmanas to the Ram Temple Trust. This Ramcharitmanas was placed in the Ram temple on The Chaitra Navratri on Tuesday.

The text of Ramcharitmanas is designed on gold pages using ultraviolet printing technology. It has been produced by Chennai's famous Bummandi Bangaru Jewellers. It took about eight months to produce the golden-tinted Ramcharitmanas Granth.



The Ramcharitmanas Granth has been installed at a distance of 15 feet from the idol of Lord Shri Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.



Temple priest Santosh Kumar Tiwari said that devotees will also be able to see this golden book along with Shri Ram. A special stand has also been set up to house the Ramcharitmanas Granth at the Ram temple.

About the Gold Ramcharitmanas

Total Pages: 500

Total Weight: 1.5 Quintal

Gold Layer: 3-4 Kgs

Total Verses: 10,902

Copper: 151 Kgs