Ayodhya: Lord Ram's idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum by January 2024, says VHP leader

With the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in full swing, the sanctum sanctorum whose foundation stone will be laid down on June 1, will be completed by January 2024 where the statue of the deity will be installed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on June 1 to offer prayers and lay the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum.

The red stones will be used to furnish the area of the sanctum sanctorum.

Speaking to ANI, Vishva Hindu Parishad leader, Sharad Sharma said, "The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple would be prepared with the red stones which would be very fortunate. According to the Trust, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be ready by January 2024 (Makar Sankranti) where Lord Ram would be placed and people would throng in numbers to offer prayers."

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are all set to take place in 2024 and the BJP listed Ram Mandir in its poll manifesto.

Elaborating on the developments of the events to take place on June 1, Sharma said that the red stone in the sanctum sanctorum would be laid in the presence of the Chief Minister.

"As far as June 1 is concerned, the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum would be laid there. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Deputy Chief Minister, representatives from the RSS, VHP etc would be present at the event. The stone that would be laid was carved in 1990. It would be laid in the presence of the Chief Minister," he said.

Meanwhile, the head priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said that the temple is being constructed in such a way that the first rays of the Sun fall on the idol of Lord Ram.

"The devotees are expecting a huge and beautiful temple. The temple is being constructed in such a way that when there is a sunrise, the first rays should fall on Lord Ram," he said.

"The sanctum sanctorum is being made of red stone. The Chief Minister will visit here to place that stone. The prayers will go on for nine days. The red stones are being installed to give people peace," Acharya added.

The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

Earlier, the temple authority added that the temple's lower floor, which will house the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor