Ayodhya prepares for 3-fold increase in tourist arrivals with brand new look

Ayodhya, Aug 15 A railway station that is a replica of the Ram temple, an international airport equipped with modern amenities, wide roads that will allow easy access to temples, improved facilities for boarding and lodging and, of course, the much-awaited Ram temple.

Ayodhya, till a few years ago, was known mainly for the Babri demolition and the ensuing legal battle for a temple.

Today, it is a city that is poised to become one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the coming years one that will attract not only domestic but also foreign tourists in large numbers.

The construction of Ram temple that is being simultaneously marked by rapid development of the holy city is paving the way for a new Ayodhya.

The holy city is all set for an expansion that will be known as 'Navya Ayodhya'.

The new township will spread across 1500 acres and will have guest houses of about two dozen states. The new township will be developed as a Vastu-friendly Vedic city.

The New Ayodhya will be having guest houses for 5 countries including Korea, monasteries, and over 100 plots for different sects, communities, and volunteer organisations.

The focal point of the holy city, however, will remain the upcoming Ram temple, arguably the largest Hindu temple in the world.

According to a conservative estimate of the tourist department, Ayodhya will be witnessing a three-fold increase in the tourists' footfall, in the next one decade. Over 6.8 crore of people will be travelling to Ram's birthplace by 2030, the statistical analysis suggests.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make Ayodhya one of the best and top-notch cities across the globe.

Following the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2019, all the development schemes have been fast-tracked by the Yogi government.

Officials have been asked to complete all projects by 2023 when the sanctum sanctorum of the temple opens for devotees.

Yogi Adityanath promises to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly city and all departments are working in tandem to ensure this.

According to officials, entry points will have electronic vehicles for ferrying devotees to the Ram temple.

All the main routes will have parking and multi-level parking areas.

The state government also announced that a 200 feet high statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

There is a proposal to build a digital museum based on Lord Ram in Ayodhya to boost tourism and beautify the temple town.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to make a ropeway to facilitate the tourists. This idea of government will not only be convenient for the tourists and devotees but it will also help in reducing pollution.

The Saryu River will be connected to STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to make it cleaner and purer without any pollution.

Ayodhya will also be developed as a solar city.

The Urban Development Department along with Non- Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA) is in the process of preparing a comprehensive action plan on the same.

