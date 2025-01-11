Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Abhishek Performed on Ram Lalla Idol Ahead of First Anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' (Watch Video)

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 11 according to the Hindu calendar. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has organized a series of cultural and religious events to mark the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol. The celebration begins with the Abhishekam of the idol on the temple's first anniversary. A video of pandits giving bath of milk on Rama's idol is going viral on social media.

The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya began on Saturday, drawing a large number of devotees to the city for the special occasion. Religious and cultural programmes started within the Ram Temple complex, with the anniversary festivities kicking off with a recitation of the Yajurveda.

Watch Abhishekam on Ram lala idol?

VIDEO | Abhishekam of Ram Lalla was done on the first anniversary of 'pran pratishtha' at Ram Temple, Ayodhya.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/eg9sXOvG40 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2025

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Flock to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s First Anniversary Celebrations (Watch Video)

Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the celebrations are designed to include the general public, especially those who could not attend last year's historic event, in addition to around 110 invited VIPs, as per the temple trust. A German hangar tent has been set up at the Angad Teela site, with a capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 people. Common people will have the chance to witness a variety of cultural performances, rituals, and daily Ram Katha discourses at the pavilion and Yagnashala during the celebrations.