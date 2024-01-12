Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Draws Near: Lal Krishna Advani to Attend

New Delhi: The long-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is edging closer, with the historic event set for January 22nd. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the installation of the Ramlalla deity, marking a momentous occasion for millions of Hindus across India and the diaspora.

Over 11,000 VIPs, encompassing politicians, industrialists, celebrities, cricketers, and Ram Janmabhoomi movement participants, have been invited to the grand event. Notably, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the prominent invitees.

Both Advani and Joshi played pivotal roles in the decades-long Ram Mandir movement, making their presence at the consecration particularly significant. RSS officials, led by international working president Alok Kumar and Ram Mandir construction committee head Nripendra Misra, personally met Bhagwat in Nagpur to extend a formal invitation. The RSS chief has confirmed his attendance at the ceremony.

Advani and Joshi, who had initially received invitations through mail, were personally visited by senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on Wednesday to reiterate the invitation. Both veteran leaders confirmed their presence at the auspicious ceremony.

In a contrast to the widespread anticipation, the Congress party has declined to attend the consecration, drawing criticism from BJP leaders.