Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How Much Are Vendors Earning from Selling Prasad and Worship Materials of Ram Lalla Outside the Temple?

In January 2024, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, attracting global attention. Devotees from India and abroad flocked to the temple to offer prayers, with millions having already witnessed Ram Lalla. Donations have been pouring in, and the income of vendors selling pictures, lockets, prasad, and worship items outside the temple has surged over the past year, reflecting the temple's growing influence.

Over the past year, there has been a major reshuffle in the Ram temple complex, with construction activities accelerating in the area. The influx of tourists and devotees eager to witness the grandeur of the Ram temple and visit Ram Lalla has transformed the face of Ayodhya. Consequently, the income of vendors selling religious materials within the temple complex and its surrounding areas has seen a substantial rise.

Earnings from Religious Materials at Ram Temple

According to media reports, the daily earnings of vendors selling pictures, lockets, prasad, and worship materials outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been substantial. One vendor reportedly earned around Rs 5 lakh over the past year from selling Ram Lalla photos. Additionally, vendors selling worship materials earn between Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily, amounting to over Rs 2,500 in a month. Those applying sandalwood tilaks to devotees before they enter the temple earn at least Rs 500 a day, with some making even higher amounts.

Wheelchair services provided to devotees with walking difficulties are reportedly earning at least Rs 1,500 a day. Additionally, vendors selling various prasad items in the Ram temple area earn between Rs 1,500 and Rs 4,000 daily. The area also hosts a variety of food stalls selling traditional and trending items such as chickpeas, corn varieties, poha, and tandoori tea. These food vendors are claimed to be making several thousand rupees a day.

First Anniversary of Ram Temple Inauguration

In 2025, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will mark its first anniversary on January 11. On this occasion, lakhs of devotees are preparing to visit the temple and have darshan of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the temple administration are making arrangements for the event. The entire Ram temple complex is expected to be completed soon. Tight security measures will be implemented at the temple, as well as at nearby popular locations such as Hanumangarhi, Lata Chowk, Guptar Ghat, and Surajkund.

