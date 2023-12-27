Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Shashi Tharoor Not Invited, Criticizes Political Instrumentation of Religion

People from every corner of India are eagerly anticipating the historic event on January 22nd: the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Pictures of the event venue are consistently going viral on social media. Notably, several celebrities and politicians have received invitations for the event, but there are a few exceptions, including Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor.

On Wednesday, MP Shashi Tharoor expressed that he had not been invited to the Ram Temple idol-installation ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. While addressing the issue, he indirectly criticized the BJP, stating that he views religion as a personal attribute and not one for political misuse. The Kerala MP also echoed his party colleague Sam Pitroda's perspective that temples should not be within the government's purview.

He tweeted about the same saying," Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya on January 22. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use." He added,"I also pointed out that by making such a major news story of the event, which has been known about for some time already, the media was playing into the hands of those who want to milk political benefit from the Ram Mandir while distracting the public from their governance failures."

Shashi Tharoor emphasized that, "Temples are not the government’s business; unemployment, inflation, public welfare and national security are. But the media allows the temple to turn the focus away from those issues!"

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 27, 2023

In 2019, the Supreme Court brought an end to a decades-long dispute by permitting the construction of the Ram Temple on the previously disputed site. The court also directed authorities to allocate an alternative land parcel for the construction of a mosque.

