Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Next 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Set for January 2025; What to Expect?

On January 22, 2024, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a significant milestone for the city. Following this event, Ayodhya is witnessing a transformation, with plans for the construction of 18 additional temples. Looking ahead, another 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2025.

The construction of the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion, while work on the second phase is progressing rapidly. The Ram Darbar will be installed on the second floor of the temple, with the idols crafted from white marble stone in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Each idol, measuring approximately 4.5 feet in height, will depict Shri Ram, Sita Mata, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bharat, and Shatrughan.

Reports indicate that on January 22, 2025, the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will be conducted once again at the Ram Darbar in the Ram temple. A recent meeting of the Temple Construction Committee addressed several key issues regarding the temple's development. Among the most significant topics discussed were the design and installation of the Ram Darbar images to be featured within the temple.

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, announced that several other temples are also under construction within the Ram temple complex. He added that the creation of the idols for the Ram Darbar is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by November or December. Following this, the Ram Temple Trust will determine the timing for the installation of the Ram Darbar idols. However, it is anticipated that the Ram Darbar will be installed in the Ram temple during the third week of January.