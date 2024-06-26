Ayodhya Ram Mandir Roof Leakage Row: 'Not a Single Drop of Water Has Dripped from the Roof,' Says Temple Trust

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust clarified on Wednesday that there was no water leakage in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram Lalla resides in the Ayodhya temple.

जय श्रीराम



श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में वर्षाकाल के दौरान छत से पानी टपकने संबंधी समाचार के दृष्टिगत तथ्य :



गर्भगृह जहाँ भगवान रामलला विराजमान है, वहाँ एक भी बूंद पानी छत से नही टपका है और न ही कहीं से पानी का गर्भगृह में प्रवेश हुआ है। — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) June 26, 2024

"In the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram Lalla resides, not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof nor has water entered the sanctum sanctorum from anywhere," the Trust asserted in a social media post.

The clarification came after Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest, reported significant leakage from the temple's roof during heavy showers on Saturday night. He expressed surprise at the incident, considering the involvement of engineers from across the country in the temple's construction.

"It is very surprising that engineers from all over the country are building the Ram temple. The temple was inaugurated on January 22. But, no one knew that if it rains, the roof would leak. It is surprising that the roof of a world-famous temple is leaking. Why did this happen?"



"Such an incident is happening in the presence of such big engineers, which is very wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains also caused waterlogging in several areas of Ayodhya, including Rampath road and its adjoining lanes. Local residents reported sewer water entering houses and roads collapsing at some places.