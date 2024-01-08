Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Assam Government Declares Jan 22 As Dry Day

On January 22, the Assam government has declared a dry day in light of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on that day, announced a minister. Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, drawing significant attention as numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations for this auspicious occasion in Ayodhya. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will commence on January 16, a week prior to the main ceremony.Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will be responsible for performing the key rituals during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. The period from January 14 to January 22 in Ayodhya will be marked by the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

