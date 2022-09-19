Ayurveda doctor working in Moscow becomes chief priest of Kerala's Guruvayoor temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 Starting October 1 for the next six months, the famed Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor and those who arrive for prayers are going to get a first of its kind 'Ayurvedic' touch as 34-year-old Kiran Anand Namboothiri becomes the new Chief Priest or 'Melsanthi' of the temple.

Namboothiri is an Ayurveda doctor and till four months ago, he and his wife Manasi, were in Moscow running a clinic there. It was then that he applied for the top post in the temple.

Of the 41 applicants who applied, 39 were cleared and when a draw of lots was done to find who should be the chief priest for a period of six months, the name of Namboothiri was selected.

"Am extremely delighted and happy that this is a great blessing for me. I am really delighted about this and this is now going to be a huge responsibility as well, and am confident that Lord Guruvayoor Appan will help me," said Namboothiri.

Incidentally, Namboothiri belongs to the Kakkad Othikkan family.

He will arrive here on September 30 to take over.

