‘Ayushman Vaya Vandana’ Card: Free Hospital Treatment for Senior Citizens Above 70, Announces PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' cards to elderly beneficiaries during a program in Delhi on Tuesday, October 29, under the Ayushman Yojana scheme for free medical treatment in hospitals. The scheme will be eligible for senior citizens above 70 years of age.

Under this scheme the citizen will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several health projects worth Rs 12,850 crore ahead of Diwali 2024. The event was organised at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi.

First Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card Handed Over to Beneficiary Panchanan Shukla from Deoria

Now, every senior citizen above the age of 70 will receive free treatment in hospitals. These senior citizens will be issued the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.



This scheme is expected to be a milestone. If an elderly person in the household has the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card,… pic.twitter.com/wsC7SfVFht — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 29, 2024

The facility of 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card will be available to the elderly of any income group and will benefit more than 6 crore elderly citizens in the country and over 4.5 crore families..