Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: CBDT organizes 'Cyclothon' event

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) which marks the celebrations of India's 75 years of Independence, the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday organized a 'Cyclothon' event in Delhi.

CBDT Chairperson Sangeeta Singh attended the 'Cyclothon' event as a part of iconic week celebrations under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Over 600 people have participated in the 'Cyclothon' event that will cover 15 km across Delhi today," said CBDT Chairperson Sangeeta Singh

In celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' the message going out from PM Modi is to stay fit. We wanted to showcase that a large number of enthusiasts in the Income Tax Department in Delhi and across the country also believe in staying fit, said CBDT Chairperson Sangeeta Singh.

