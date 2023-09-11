Azim Premji and CM Siddaramaiah discuss Karnataka’s higher education and Brand Bengaluru

Businessman and former chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji assured Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister, and his deputy CM DK Shivkumar for providing financial and educational assistance for the development of the higher education sector at a meeting with both the leaders in Bengaluru yesterday.

High Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar presented the financial requirements of the education sector and sought assistance from Azim Premji under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSAR). Mentioning the requirement, the High Education Minister said that there is a requirement of a total of Rs. 3256 crore including Rs. 386 crore for skill labs, Rs. 14 crore for UVCE, Rs. 1997 crore for government degree colleges, Rs. 852 crore for polytechnic and engineering colleges, and Rs. 6 crore for the Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics.

In regard to this Azim Premji assured to get back with a proposal soon. Azim Premji was accompanied by his son Rishad and Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar. Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said Premji has given confidence that the teacher shortage issue at the government schools would be addressed.

They also discussed suggestions to develop Bengaluru, ways to ease traffic congestion in the city, the idea of constructing tunnelled roads and signal-free corridors.