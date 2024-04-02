Baba Ramdev Misleading Ads Case: Yoga Guru Tenders Apology Before Supreme Court

Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balakrishna today appeared in the Supreme Court over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements".The Supreme Court came down heavily on Ramdev and Balakrishna for failing to obey its directives. "Be ready for action," the Supreme Court told Ramdev. The top court observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali are in the "teeth of law" of the land.A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also refused to accept an apology tendered by Patanjali last month.

"We are not happy with your apology," the top court said.After which, Ramdev's lawyer said both Ramdev and Balakrishna are ready to personally aplogis in the court. "We want to apologise and are ready for whatever the court says," the yoga guru's lawyer told the court with folded hands.

On February 27, the top court had directed the company to stop all electronic and print advertisements of its medicines giving misleading" information with immediate effect. It had also pulled up the Centre for not taking action and said they were sitting with their eyes closed. "This is very unfortunate. The government will have to take some immediate action," the bench had said. The case began in November last year when the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines.