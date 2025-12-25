Babu Markandeya Singh guided youth with determination, wisdom and dedication: J&K L-G

Jammu, Dec 25 Paying tribute to Babu Markandeya Singh, a well-known socialist leader and former President of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Students' Union, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he guided the youth with determination, wisdom and dedication.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to Babu Markandeya Singh at a commemoration event held in Varanasi, where he reflected on the life and contributions of the veteran socialist leader.

“Babu Markandeya Singh guided the youth with determination, wisdom and dedication. His life is an inspiration, guiding the young generation to contribute to nation-building. He was a symbol of purity in politics, and his life demonstrated a unique combination of fostering scientific excellence while exhibiting deep commitment to humanity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“His life was guided by the principles of peace, social justice, human service and human dignity,” he added.

The L-G said that Babu Markandeya Singh was a true disciple of the revered Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, who consistently emphasised skill development, quality education and independent thinking as essential for socio-economic development and the establishment of a welfare state.

“Babu Markandeya Singh was a living embodiment of these ideals and dedicated his entire life to the progress of society and nation-building,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further said that India is moving confidently towards historic growth with clear objectives of sustainable development, capacity building and skill development, and ensuring equal opportunity for all, to achieve new frontiers of knowledge, innovation and creativity while building strong intellectual capital.

It may be mentioned that Manoj Sinha was born in Mohanpura village of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh on July 1, 1959.

He holds B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, formerly known as IT-BHU.

During his student days, Manoj Sinha served as the President of the Banaras Hindu University Students’ Union.

