Babulal Marandi attacks Jharkhand govt after sand mafia tries to crush BDO in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Nov 12 The incident of sand smugglers allegedly attempting to crush a Block Development Officer (BDO) with a tractor in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district has triggered sharp political reactions from the opposition party.

Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has launched a blistering attack on the state government over the issue.

Marandi, taking to social media on Wednesday, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of protecting the sand mafia and said that “honesty has become punishable by death” under its rule.

“BDO Shravan Kumar was on Untari Road in Garhwa district to probe illegal sand mining when the mafia tried to crush him with a tractor. The BDO and his team somehow escaped, but the police, despite reaching the spot, did not take any action against the accused,” Marandi alleged.

He further questioned the government’s failure to ensure the safety of its officers.

“When even government officials are not safe, how can the general public expect protection? Who will take responsibility for the safety of BDO Shravan Kumar? When the police stand with the mafia and goons, who will deliver justice to the people?” the BJP leader asked.

The incident took place late on Monday night in Sidha village under the Untari Road police station area.

BDO Shravan Bhagat (Kumar) was conducting a late-night inspection with his team to curb illegal sand mining when he tried to stop an unregistered tractor.

Instead of halting, the driver allegedly accelerated and drove the vehicle straight toward the officials.

The officer and his team narrowly escaped, but the speeding tractor rammed into a nearby hut, injuring cattle tied there.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after and managed to bring the situation under control.

On Tuesday morning, the BDO, accompanied by the station house officer, re-inspected the site.

Police officials said that raids are being conducted to arrest those involved.

“Action is being taken against the accused,” said a police official.

