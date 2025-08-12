Badaun: Three Killed, One Critical After Birthday Party as Speeding Car Rams Pole on Bareilly–Mathura Highway

Three people were killed, one was critically injured in an accident while returning late at night on Monday after celebrating a birthday party in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred when a speeding car collided with a pole on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Rubal Patel of Dahemi village, Harshit Gupta and Raja alias Harshit Saxena, both residents of Badaun. The critically injured person has been referred to a hospital.

Also Read | Pune Accident: Death Toll Rises to 10; Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims’ Families.

According to information, four boys were returning from the birthday party of Lekhpal Raja alias Harshit Saxena, who was posted in Sambhal district. The incident occurred near the ARTO intersection on the Bareilly–Mathura Highway in the Civil Lines police station area. Late at night, the car, travelling at a very high speed, rammed into a pole.

Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the road accident in Badaun district, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, directed officials to expedite relief work, and instructed for proper treatment of the injured.