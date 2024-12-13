Bahraich Horror: Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher Over Confiscated Mobile Phone; Shocking Video Emerges

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was stabbed by a Class 11 student after confiscating his mobile phone. The incident occurred on Thursday at Navayug Inter College in Mihinpurwa. The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district medical college. Prasad, who teaches English, had confiscated mobile phones from several students three days earlier as the use of phones is prohibited on campus. One student, reportedly angered by this action, attacked the teacher with a knife while he was taking attendance on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha stated that the teacher was initially rushed to a local hospital, but his severe injuries led to his referral to the district medical college. Based on a complaint from Prasad’s family, a case has been registered against the student, and the knife used in the attack has been recovered. The police investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken if other students are found to be involved in the attack. According to Prasad, three students were reportedly involved in the assault.