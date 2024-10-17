Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Restored After 4 Days; Police Warn Against Rumors Amid Communal Tensions

Internet services were restored on Thursday in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, as local authorities worked to restore normalcy in the region following communal violence that erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession. The unrest began on Sunday when a 22-year-old man was killed in the clashes, prompting efforts to stabilize the situation in and around Maharajganj, officials reported.

The police have issued a strong warning against the dissemination of rumors, urging residents to prioritize communal harmony as efforts to restore peace in the area continue.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless."

Tension escalated in the town as thousands gathered near Bahraich Medical College, blocking roads and demanding justice for the slain youth. In the chaos on Monday, several houses were set ablaze, and vehicles were vandalized by the furious mob, prompting a heavy security presence in the area.

The police arrested approximately 52 people connected to the arson. Of these, 26 were taken into custody on Monday, while another 26 were arrested on Tuesday.

