Bajrang Dal worker Death: Curfew extended in Shivamogga for two more days

Karnataka on Tuesday extended curfew Shivamogga for two more days. Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga said that the movement will be allowed from 6 am -9 am. “The curfew has been extended in the district. Movement will be allowed from 6am to 9am. Section 144 has been extended by two more days, till Friday morning. Schools will remain shut during these days,” the DC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Police said a total six men have so far been arrested, while 12 were being questioned in connection with the Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha’s, murder. Earlier, police said all the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Three police teams have been formed to track the others murderers who are at large, they added. Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched. Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. An official said 14 different incidents of violence took place in the city since the the murder, which would require filing of FIRs. In three cases FIRs have been registered and police were trying to trace those who lost their motorbikes and properties in the arson and violence.

