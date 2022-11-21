Bajrang Dal workers burn Aaftab Poonawala's effigy

Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday burnt an effigy of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, in Curchorem town in South Goa district. Walkar's murder was an instance of `Love Jihad', they claimed, demanding stringent punishment for the accused. Poonawala is accused of murdering Walkar, his live-in partner, in Delhi in May this year and disposing of the pieces of her body across the city.

The Delhi Police Saturday conducted further searches at Gurgaon to look for the missing murder weapon and other evidence in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar. Police teams went to a forested area in DLF Phase 3 and searched for hours, but couldn’t find anything significant, investigators said.Officers have been questioning the accused, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, and conducting searches across four states to find key evidence in the case. He is accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into multiple pieces. Delhi Police say he told them he discarded the pieces in Mehrauli forest.