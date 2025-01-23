Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Shiv Sena Founder, Says Always Contributed Towards Indian Culture

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 23, said he was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi wrote, "I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra’s development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture."

I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra’s development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2025

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. He passed away on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.