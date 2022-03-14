Balcony collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, four injured

Published: March 14, 2022

As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.

Delhi Fire Service officials had rushed to the spot and given the details.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

