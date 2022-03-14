Balcony collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, four injured
As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.
Delhi Fire Service officials had rushed to the spot and given the details.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
